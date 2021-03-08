Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Shot In Back Could Be Linked To Reported Kidnapping Attempt In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
The McDonald's where the 'reported' kidnapping victim showed up in their underwear.
The McDonald's where the 'reported' kidnapping victim showed up in their underwear. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are attempting to untangle a shooting and a reporting kidnapping while getting little help from the victims in Fairfield County.

The incidents began when Bridgeport Police received a call around 11 p.m., Sunday, March 7, reporting a woman had shown up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her back, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management.

The woman told officers she was shot at the P.T. Barnum Apartments, Appleby said. Her wounds were considered non-life-threatening.

A few minutes after police got word of the shooting, they received a call from the McDonald's on Fairfield Avenue saying a person wearing only underwear was in the restaurant and reported a possible kidnapping, he added.

As officers investigated, Appleby said they learned the two incidents may be linked, but the investigation was "very active," and those involved "were not cooperating."

Anyone with information is asked to call the tips line at 203-576-8477.

