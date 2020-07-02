Woman Nabbed For Stealing Co-Worker's Credit Info, Charging Hundreds, Police Say

A 34-year-old Fairfield County woman was arrested on a warrant for credit card theft and larceny after allegedly stealing a co-worker's debit card information two years ago.

Williemaie Reed, of Bridgeport, was arrested by Westport Police on Tuesday, June 30, for the incident which took place on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, said Westport Police Lt. Anthony Prezioso.

According to Prezioso, officers responded to Balducci’s Market, at 1385 Post Road East, on a theft complaint.

After speaking with the victim, he alleged that a co-worker at the store, Reed, had stolen the identifying information from his debit card and used that information to make multiple unauthorized purchases totaling approximately $375.00, Prezioso said.

Despite a number of attempts, officers were unable to make contact with or locate Reed. Based on the investigation, an arrest warrant was sought and granted.

​On Tuesday, the Westport Police Department was contacted by members of the Naugatuck Police Department who reported that Reed was currently being held by their agency in connection with the active arrest warrant.

Reed was transported to Westport Police headquarters and charged with credit card theft, larceny, and illegal use of a credit car.

Bond was court-set at $25,000.00 which she was able to post.

Reed is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 6.

