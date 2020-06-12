Woman Nabbed For DUI After Driving Off Roadway, Striking Several Items, Police Say

A 25-year-old woman was arrested for alleged drunk driving after police received a report of a woman driving off the roadway and striking several objects before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, on Warncke Road in Wilton.

According to Wilton Police Lt. Robert Kluk, when officers responded to the scene they located a front bumper plate with a Connecticut registration.

Shortly after, officers located a 2015 Honda Accord with the same registration parked further down the roadway. The entire front bumper and front wheel wells were missing, and the front right tire had fallen off of the rim, Kluk said.

The driver, identified as Olivia Morawski, of New York City, allegedly showed signs of impairment when talking with police.

Morawski was arrested after failing to perform a field sobriety tests to standard.

She was charged with:

Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol

Evading responsibility with property damage

Failure to maintain proper lane

During an inventory of the vehicle, officers allegedly found three White Claw alcoholic beverages, two of which were empty.

Due to the extent of the damage, the vehicle had to be towed from the scene

Morawski was released after posting a $260 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 30.

