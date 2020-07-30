Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield
Fairfield

Woman Found In Running Car On Side Of Road Under Influence, Police Say

Zak Failla
Caralyn Kozlowski
Caralyn Kozlowski Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department

A woman refused a breathalyzer after being busted while allegedly intoxicated in a car parked near a busy Fairfield County intersection, police said.

Officers from the Wilton Police Department responded to a suspicious Subaru that was parked near the intersection of Hurtbutt Street and Cannon Road at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Friday, July 24 with the engine running.

Police said that upon approaching the vehicle, they smelled alcohol coming from the driver-side window, with Manhattan resident Caralyn Kozlowski behind the wheel.

Kozlowski, 44, was allegedly under the influence of drugs or alcohol and refused a chemical test after being taken to Wilton Police Headquarters. She was charged with driving under the influence, released, and scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, Aug. 10.

