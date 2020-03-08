Contact Us
Breaking News: First Connecticut Resident To Test Positive For Coronavirus Is From Fairfield County
Police & Fire

Woman Faces DUI Charge After New Canaan Crash

Zak Failla
Anna Petite Lee
Anna Petite Lee Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A woman involved in a two-car crash in Fairfield County had a blood alcohol content nearly five times the legal limit, police said.

Officers from the New Canaan Police Department responded to the intersection of New Norwalk Road and East Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, where there was a report of a crash.

According to police, while speaking with one of the drivers, Westport resident Anna Petite Lee, 59, officers detected signs of impairment. She proceeded to fail standardized field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer at New Canaan Police Headquarters found she had a blood alcohol content of .272 percent.

Lee was arrested and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. She was also cited for making improper turns. Lee was released on a $250 bond to a sober third-party and scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, March 12.

