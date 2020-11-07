Woman Charged With Harassment After Repeated Incidents In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman was charged with criminal trespass, harassment, and violation of a protective order for three separate incidents over a three-day period, police said.

Charlotte Wang, 19, of Greenwich, was issued a summons on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and arrested by Darien Police on Wednesday, on Oct. 28, for repeatedly a victim, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to police, on the evening of Monday, Oct. 26 officers responded to a Darien address in regards to Wang ringing the doorbell in an attempt to contact the victim.

When the victim answered the door, they asked Wang to leave the property. At that time, the victim called the police, Palmieri.

After an investigation, Wang was warned against returning to the property per the wishes of the victim.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, officers responded to the same residence for the report of Wang at the front door again ringing the doorbell.

Upon arrival, officers met Wang sitting at the front door of the victim’s residence. When asked, Wang stated she was again trying to contact the victim.

Based on the above, Wang was issued a misdemeanor summons for the above charge.

She was released from the scene on a promise to appear ticket.

The next day, Wednesday, Oct. 28, the victim told police that as a result of the above incidents, a protective order was put in place preventing Charlotte Wang from harassing them.

The victim stated that since the protection order was put in place, they received communication through social media from Wang.

The text of the messages was harassing in nature, and in violation of the order.

Officers responded to Wang’s residence in Greenwich and took her into custody.

She was brought to headquarters and processed and was initially held on a $10,000 bond, but was later released on a promise to appear ticket.

