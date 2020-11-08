Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Five Rescued After Passenger Boat Strikes Rock Jetty
Police & Fire

Woman Charged With DUI After Single-Vehicle Crash At Area Intersection, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Marya Von Schmidt
Marya Von Schmidt Photo Credit: Darien Police Department

A 27-year-old Fairfield County woman was busted for alleged DUI following a single-vehicle crash.

Marya Von Schmidt, of Darien, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 30, after Darien Police Officers responded to the area of Middlesex Road and Hoyt Street for the report of a single-vehicle accident, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a street sign. 

When officers made contact with Von Schmidt she said she was not injured and admitted to consuming alcohol that evening, Palmieri said.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, officers noted VonSchmidt was unsteady on her feet. Further, her eyes appeared glossy and her speech was slurred, he added.

Von Schmidt submitted to standardized field sobriety testing, which she failed to perform to an acceptable standard. 

Von Schmidt was placed under arrest. She was transported to headquarters where she was charged with DUI and improper lane change. 

She also submitted to breathalyzer testing which measured her BAC to be .2013 and .1860.

 Von Schmidt was released on a $250 bond and is due in court on Monday, Nov. 30.

.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.