Woman Charged With DUI After Single-Vehicle Crash At Area Intersection, Police Say

A 27-year-old Fairfield County woman was busted for alleged DUI following a single-vehicle crash.

Marya Von Schmidt, of Darien, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 30, after Darien Police Officers responded to the area of Middlesex Road and Hoyt Street for the report of a single-vehicle accident, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a street sign.

When officers made contact with Von Schmidt she said she was not injured and admitted to consuming alcohol that evening, Palmieri said.

When asked to step out of the vehicle, officers noted VonSchmidt was unsteady on her feet. Further, her eyes appeared glossy and her speech was slurred, he added.

Von Schmidt submitted to standardized field sobriety testing, which she failed to perform to an acceptable standard.

Von Schmidt was placed under arrest. She was transported to headquarters where she was charged with DUI and improper lane change.

She also submitted to breathalyzer testing which measured her BAC to be .2013 and .1860.

Von Schmidt was released on a $250 bond and is due in court on Monday, Nov. 30.

.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.