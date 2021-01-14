Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Anti-Biden Graffiti Spray-Painted At School, Nearby Store In Fairfield
Police & Fire

Woman Charged After Striking Pedestrian On Route 1, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Post Road (Route 1) and Sedgwick Avenue in Darien.
Post Road (Route 1) and Sedgwick Avenue in Darien. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County woman was arrested allegedly after striking a bicyclist by passing on the right of another vehicle and leaving the scene of the crash.

Mei Ling Bigley, age 75, of Stamford, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 9, after Darien Police responded to Post Road for a report of a hit and run crash, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to Palmieri, the victim was walking their bike across Post Road when a westbound vehicle stopped and wave them across. 

As the victim began to cross in front of the stopped vehicle, Bigley allegedly passed the stopped vehicle on the right and struck the bicyclist, and then left the area, Palmieri said.

The victim was knocked to the ground and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The description and license plate of Bigley's vehicle was broadcast to area police and a responding officer was able to locate her vehicle on Post Road entering I-95 and made a traffic stop, Palmieri said.

During the stop, Bigley allegedly told the officer she thought it was okay to leave the scene because the bicyclist seemed to be okay.

Officers found a black streak of what appeared to be rubber down the driver's side door consistent with a bicycle tire, he added.

When asked to provide insurance Bigley was unable to do so.

Bigley was charged with:

  • Failure to insure a vehicle
  • Passing on right
  • Evading responsibility

She was released on a promise to appear and is due to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 19. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.