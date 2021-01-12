Woman Arrested For Tasing Another Woman During Dispute In Fairfield County, Police Say

A woman is behind bars after allegedly tasing another woman in Fairfield County.

Felicia Sajetta, age 27, of Westport, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 10, in connection with the event that took place on Sunday, Dec. 13 at a Westport residence.

According to Wolf, Westport Police officers responded to a local residence on a report of an assault, said Lt. David Wolf.

The victim alleged that a female she was familiar with, Sajetta, came to her door, made an accusation, and then allegedly proceeded to attack her with some type of electronic defense weapon.

The victim did have injuries consistent with the type of assault she described. Sajetta was interviewed, and while she did admit to having words with the victim, she denied assaulting her, Wolf said.

Based upon the results of the investigation, an arrest warrant was sought and granted for Sajetta’s arrest.

On Sunday, Sajetta was taken into custody by officers from the Bridgeport Police Department in connection with the active warrant related to this case.

She was turned over to the Westport Police and per the warrant, she was charged with assault.

Bond was set at $25,000 which Sajetta was unable to post.

