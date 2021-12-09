Woman Abducted From CT Business Parking Lot

A 64-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was abducted from a business parking lot in Connecticut and robbed.

The woman had exited a Hartford County business in the Town of Marlborough and was getting in her vehicle on Saturday evening, Sept. 11, when she was approached by two male suspects demanding money, Connecticut State Police reported.

Police said the two suspects, who were wearing face coverings, assaulted and robbed the woman and drove her to the Town of Berlin, where she was released.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

