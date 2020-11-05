Vehicles Entered During Early Morning Hours In New Canaan

At least three vehicles were entered in an area neighborhood during the overnight hours.

The New Canaan Police Department received three complaints regarding vehicles entered early on Thursday, Nov. 5, said New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski.

According to the chief, at approximately 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to Weed Street regarding an individual attempting to enter the resident's vehicle.

A security system alert notified the resident that a vehicle drove into their driveway. The resident witnessed a suspicious vehicle drive to the back area of the driveway and look into their vehicle with a flashlight. The resident scared the suspect off.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and discovered two Chevrolet trucks with paper documentation scattered throughout the interiors.

At around 2:20 a.m. officers were dispatched to Logan Road regarding an individual attempting to enter a vehicle. The resident was awoken by headlights shining in a bedroom window from a suspicious vehicle.

A suspect opened the driver’s side door of the resident's vehicle. The complainant yelled from a bedroom window, and the suspects fled. No items were stolen from the vehicle.

The third incident took place around 8:57 a.m. when officers were dispatched to Logan Road regarding a theft from an unlocked motor vehicle during the overnight hours.

A wallet was taken from the vehicle containing an insurance card, miscellaneous credit cards, a driver’s license, and registration documentation.

As of today’s, Krolikowski said the department has investigated reports of 23 stolen vehicles and 43 thefts or attempted thefts from vehicles.

It is probable that these crimes are being committed by gang members. Many towns in Fairfield County are experiencing similar crimes, he added.

The chief reminds resident's to secure their valuables and to always lock vehicles,

To report a crime, contact NCPD at 203-594-3500 for assistance.

