Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Vehicles Entered During Early Morning Hours In New Canaan

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Thieves are stealing from unlocked cars where keys were left inside overnight, according to New Canaan Police.
Thieves are stealing from unlocked cars where keys were left inside overnight, according to New Canaan Police. Photo Credit: Image by PIRO4D from Pixabay

At least three vehicles were entered in an area neighborhood during the overnight hours.

The New Canaan Police Department received three complaints regarding vehicles entered early on Thursday, Nov. 5, said New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski.

According to the chief, at approximately 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to Weed Street regarding an individual attempting to enter the resident's vehicle. 

 A security system alert notified the resident that a vehicle drove into their driveway. The resident witnessed a suspicious vehicle drive to the back area of the driveway and look into their vehicle with a flashlight. The resident scared the suspect off. 

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and discovered two Chevrolet trucks with paper documentation scattered throughout the interiors.

At around 2:20 a.m. officers were dispatched to Logan Road regarding an individual attempting to enter a vehicle. The resident was awoken by headlights shining in a bedroom window from a suspicious vehicle. 

A suspect opened the driver’s side door of the resident's vehicle. The complainant yelled from a bedroom window, and the suspects fled. No items were stolen from the vehicle.

The third incident took place around 8:57 a.m. when officers were dispatched to Logan Road regarding a theft from an unlocked motor vehicle during the overnight hours. 

A wallet was taken from the vehicle containing an insurance card, miscellaneous credit cards, a driver’s license, and registration documentation.

As of today’s, Krolikowski said the department has investigated reports of 23 stolen vehicles and 43 thefts or attempted thefts from vehicles.

It is probable that these crimes are being committed by gang members. Many towns in Fairfield County are experiencing similar crimes, he added.

The chief reminds resident's to secure their valuables and to always lock vehicles, 

To report a crime, contact NCPD at 203-594-3500 for assistance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.