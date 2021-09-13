Two Vehicles Damaged By Gunfire On CT Highway, Police Report

Police are investigating after two vehicles were damaged by gunfire while traveling on a Connecticut highway.

At about 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, two drivers stopped at separate locations to report that their vehicles had been damaged while they were traveling on Interstate 91 south Middlesex County, near Exit 20 in Middletown, Connecticut State Police said.

Police said investigators found bullet strikes on both vehicles.

One of the drivers suffered a minor injury from the broken glass, police said.

Witnesses are asked to call police at 860-534-1000.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

