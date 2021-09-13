Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Two Vehicles Damaged By Gunfire On CT Highway, Police Report

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

Police are investigating after two vehicles were damaged by gunfire while traveling on a Connecticut highway.

At about 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, two drivers stopped at separate locations to report that their vehicles had been damaged while they were traveling on Interstate 91 south Middlesex County, near Exit 20 in Middletown, Connecticut State Police said.

Police said investigators found bullet strikes on both vehicles.

One of the drivers suffered a minor injury from the broken glass, police said. 

Witnesses are asked to call police at 860-534-1000. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.