Two Teens Nabbed For Loading Duffel Bags With Stolen Items At CVS In Fairfield County

Two men from New York City were arrested in Fairfield County after they were allegedly seen carrying two duffel bags filled with stolen merchandise from a CVS store.

The two men, Isaiah Jordan Graham, 18, and Ahmed Diamasy Sawadogo, 18, were arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 6, after they were nabbed by Greenwich Police, said Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

The men were busted after a Greenwich police officer working a side job in the area saw the two men entered the CVS store on Greenwich Avenue, with empty duffle bags, Zuccerella said.

A few minutes later, he saw the men leave the store and the bags appeared to be full, he added.

Both entered a vehicle and drove east on Lewis Street.

Greenwich Police were able to track the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop while the driver was talking on his cell phone, Zuccerella said.

During the stop, police that the driver, Graham did not have a driver's license and was allegedly in possession of stolen items, police said.

Sawadogo was found to allegedly be in possession of marijuana and stolen goods.

Both were charged with larceny, for the thefts of $500 to $1,000 in items in dollar value, police said.

Graham was also charged with:

Conspiracy

Larceny

Driving without a license

Driving while talking on a cell phone

Failure to yield right of way

He was held on a $2,5000 bond.

Sawadogo was also charged with:

Conspiracy

Larceny

Possession of marijuana

He was also held on a $2,500 bond.

