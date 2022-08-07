Two Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries In Fairfield Crash

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Fairfield County.

Police responded to the crash in the town of Fairfield at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Investigators found that a motorcycle traveling south on Coolidge Street entered the intersection and collided with a van that was westbound on Commerce Drive, police said.

Two people were thrown from the motorcycle, suffering life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police said the sole occupant of the van was not injured.

The Fairfield Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Authorities asked witnesses of the crash to call the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4800.

Identities of the two who suffered life-threatening injuries have not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

