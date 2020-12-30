Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Parts Of Region Will See Snowfall Overnight Before Arrival Of New Year's Storm
Police & Fire

Two Men Stabbed In CT Family Violence Incident

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two men were stabbed in what police are calling a possible family violence event.
Two men were stabbed in what police are calling a possible family violence event. Photo Credit: Glastonbury Police Department

Two Connecticut men were stabbed in a home in what police are calling a possible "family violence crime."

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, in Hartford County at a home located at 215 Sherwood Drive, in Glastonbury, said Lt. Corey Davis of the Glastonbury Police Department.

According to Davis, the two men, who lived at the home, were transported to an area hospital. 

The GPD Investigations Unit is investigating the incident as a family violence crime, he added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.