Two Men Stabbed In CT Family Violence Incident

Two Connecticut men were stabbed in a home in what police are calling a possible "family violence crime."

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, in Hartford County at a home located at 215 Sherwood Drive, in Glastonbury, said Lt. Corey Davis of the Glastonbury Police Department.

According to Davis, the two men, who lived at the home, were transported to an area hospital.

The GPD Investigations Unit is investigating the incident as a family violence crime, he added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.