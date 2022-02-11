Two Men Arrested After Altercation At CT Board Of Education Meeting, Police Say

Two men were arrested following the investigation into a fight that broke out during a December Board of Education meeting in Connecticut, police announced.

In Hartford County, Glastonbury residents Monte Ray McFall and Mark Finocchiaro were both charged with second-degree breach of peace following their fight during a meeting discussing the district’s mascot on Dec. 14, 2021.

Last year, the district moved to change the mascot due to its negative connotation and impact on Native Americans; however, many in town signed a petition to have the name restored, leading to the special meeting.

During the meeting, the two men got into a fight, which was caught on a video that was posted to social media and subsequently went viral.

In the video, the two can be seen jawing at each other nose-to-nose during the argument before McFall pushed Finocchiaro, who returned fire with a punch that sent McFall to the ground.

McFall is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Thursday, March 10, while Finocchiaro was scheduled for Friday, March 11. Both remain released on a $2,500 bond.

