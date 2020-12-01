Two Injured After Driver Fails To Yield Right Of Way In Route 7 Crash

One person was seriously injured and another received minor injuries during a crash on Danbury Road (Route 7) in Wilton.

The crash took place around 4:55 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30, when a 2007 Subaru Outback traveling south on Danbury Road in Wilton failed to yield the right of way at School Road and hit a 1997 Honda Civic, said the Wilton Police.

The accident caused injuries to both drivers, police said.

The driver of the Subaru, Robert Bernas, 69, of New Britain, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the driver's seat to the passenger seat and had to be extricated by the Georgetown Fire Department, police said.

He was transported by Georgetown EMS to Danbury Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda, Johannes Broecking, 52, of Danbury, suffered injures and was also transported to the hospital.

Bernas was charged with failure to wear a seatbelt and failure to grant the right of way.

