Three Pipe Bombs Located Under City Bridge; Bomb Squad Called In

State police bomb squad investigators completed a search of a body of water in Meriden after a third pipe bomb was located.

The incident took place over the weekend sometime on Saturday, Nov. 15, or Sunday, Nov. 15, in the area by Red Bridge on Oregon Road, said Meriden Police Sgt. Darrin McKay.

This was the third such device located in the water in the area of Red Bridge since the beginning of this year.

To help with the investigation, and because of the number of bombs located, Meriden Police reached out to the state police for their assistance, McKay said.

“Given the fact that this past weekend’s device made the third instance this year, the Meriden Police Department wanted to ensure that no further devices were submerged in the water or the surrounding areas as the safety of the public is our primary concern,” McKay said.

The bomb squad unit conducted a thorough search in the water in and around the areas where the previous pipe bombs were located.

"At this time no further devices have been located," McKay said.

All three of the bombs were seemed to have been submerged in the water for a relatively long period of time, McKay added.

The Red Bridge, which was built in the 1800s, crosses over the Quinnipiac River on Oregon Road in Meriden. It is used as a walkway to nearby trails.

