Three Injured, Two Critically, After Car Crashes Into Group On Front Yard Of Stamford Home

The area of Hope Street where the crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three people were injured, two critically, after a car crash into a group of pedestrians in Stamford.

At approx. 12:51 a.m. Saturday, June 20, Stamford Police officers responded to the area of 624 Hope St. on the report of a single-vehicle crash where the vehicle was reported to have left the roadway and struck three pedestrians in the front yard. 

All three of the pedestrians had to be transported to Stamford Hospital, two with critical injuries, Stamford Police said.

Officers arrived to find the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Avalon with heavy damage, located in the front yard of 616F Hope St. 

The operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Sarmad Hussain, a 22-year-old Stamford resident, was outside of the vehicle, according to police. He suffered a minor injury to his left arm.

The initial on-scene investigation revealed that speed may have been a factor in the crash, police said.

The Stamford Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone that may have witnessed the crash or has any other information regarding this incident to call 203-977-4712.

