Three-Alarm Fire Rips Through Former Factory

A massive three-alarm fire that ripped through a former factory in Fairfield County is under investigation.

The blaze began Saturday, June 13 at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the old Star Pin Factory building in Shelton at 273 Canal Street East.

First-arriving fire department units found a well involved and well-advanced fire in the 114-year-old abandoned factory, the Shelton Fire Department said.

Due to the age and condition of the building, a defensive strategy was used, the department said.

The Shelton Fire Department and other responding agencies battled the fire through the evening. Local pizza parlors and Italian restaurants for supplying our firefighters with food and water. (See third image above.)

Any residents with concerns regarding debris found on their property from the fire should contact DEEP (CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) at (860) 729-4677, the Shelton FD said.

Please advise them of the following information:

Location of debris on the property

Do not touch debris until samples are gathered by DEEP or otherwise instructed by DEEP personnel

Responding departments were:

Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1

Huntington Fire Co. 3

Shelton Volunteer Fire Co. #4 Pine Rock Park

White Hills Fire Company. Shelton, Ct.

Storm Engine Co./Ambulance Corps Co. 2

Paugassett Hook & Ladder Company No. 4

Echo Hose Ambulance - Shelton EMS

The factory manufactured hairpins for decades.

