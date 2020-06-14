Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Early Morning Fire Breaks Out At Church
Police & Fire

Three-Alarm Fire Rips Through Former Factory

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the blaze at the old Star Pin Factory in Shelton. Photo Credit: Shelton Fire Department
Another look at the blaze at the old Star Pin Factory. Photo Credit: Shelton Fire Department
Local pizza parlors and Italian restaurants for supplying our firefighters with food and water. Photo Credit: Shelton Fire Department

A massive three-alarm fire that ripped through a former factory in Fairfield County is under investigation.

The blaze began Saturday, June 13 at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the old Star Pin Factory building in Shelton at 273 Canal Street East.

First-arriving fire department units found a well involved and well-advanced fire in the 114-year-old abandoned factory, the Shelton Fire Department said.

Due to the age and condition of the building, a defensive strategy was used, the department said.

The Shelton Fire Department and other responding agencies battled the fire through the evening. Local pizza parlors and Italian restaurants for supplying our firefighters with food and water. (See third image above.)

Any residents with concerns regarding debris found on their property from the fire should contact DEEP (CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) at (860) 729-4677, the Shelton FD said.

Please advise them of the following information:

  • Location of debris on the property
  • Do not touch debris until samples are gathered by DEEP or otherwise instructed by DEEP personnel

Responding departments were:

  • Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1
  • Huntington Fire Co. 3
  • Shelton Volunteer Fire Co. #4 Pine Rock Park
  • White Hills Fire Company. Shelton, Ct.
  • Storm Engine Co./Ambulance Corps Co. 2
  • Paugassett Hook & Ladder Company No. 4
  • Echo Hose Ambulance - Shelton EMS

The factory manufactured hairpins for decades.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.