Breaking News: COVID-19: Four New Cases Reported At Westport School District
Police & Fire

Teen Arrested For Rash Of Car Burglaries, Theft Of Handgun

Kathy Reakes
A juvenile was arrested for a rash of car burglaries in Milford.
An area teen has been arrested for a rash of car burglaries in which a handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Friday, March 27.

The teen was arrested on Monday, Nov. 23 following a lengthy investigation into the thefts which took place in Milford, said the Milford Police.

The investigation led to a juvenile arrest warrant being issued for larceny and burglary charges.

The juvenile was charged with:

  • Larceny 
  • Conspiracy to commit larceny 
  • Conspiracy to commit burglary 

The juvenile was released and given a juvenile court date.

