Teen Arrested For Rash Of Car Burglaries, Theft Of Handgun

An area teen has been arrested for a rash of car burglaries in which a handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Friday, March 27.

The teen was arrested on Monday, Nov. 23 following a lengthy investigation into the thefts which took place in Milford, said the Milford Police.

The investigation led to a juvenile arrest warrant being issued for larceny and burglary charges.

The juvenile was charged with:

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Conspiracy to commit burglary

The juvenile was released and given a juvenile court date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.