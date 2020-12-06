Teen Allegedly Ditched Stolen Car In Homeowner's Driveway

An area man was arrested after he left a truck he had allegedly stolen in the driveway of a home and walked away.

Kyle Barone, 18, of Milford, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 30, by the Ansonia Police Department after receiving a suspicious activity complaint, said Lt. Patrick Lynch.

According to Lynch, an Ansonia resident reported an unknown male parked a truck in their driveway then walked away leaving the truck in the driveway.

Officers located a man matching the description a short distance away. The man, later identified as Barone, confirmed he parked the truck there, turned over a key to the truck, and stated he had borrowed it from a friend, Lynch said.

When the registered owner of the truck was contacted, the owner did not know the truck was missing, did not let anyone borrow the truck but did report there was a spare key left in the truck.

Barone was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Barone was charged with larceny and possession of marijuana and held on a $30,000 bond.

A check of his records found that Barone also had an active arrest warrant for an incident in August in Ansonia where he broke into a car, Lynch said.

Barone was additionally charged with Burglary and held on an additional $10,000 bond.

