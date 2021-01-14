Suspected CT Major Drug Dealer Nabbed On Weapons, Narcotics Charges

An alleged New Haven County narcotics dealer who was supplying drugs in Fairfield County was busted during a raid by multiple agencies.

Miguel Vazquez was arrested around 5 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, in New Haven, said the Connecticut State Police.

Vazquez, age 51, of New Haven, was nabbed when officers from the state police drugs and gang units, and the Bridgeport Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Huntington Road in New Haven, state police said.

The raid was based on an investigation that developed information that Vazquez was allegedly supplying multiple Bridgeport narcotics dealers with large quantities of heroin, state police said.

Some of the drugs and cash seized. Connecticut State Police

As a result of the search, detectives seized contraband including $303,827 in cash, $22,000.00 in US bank held assets, approximately $1,208.34 in Mexican currency, 4.5 “bricks” of pressed heroin, 2,040 folds of packaged heroin, 28 baggies of heroin for a total of 2.9 Kilos of heroin, 15 grams of marijuana, and drug packaging materials, a stolen 9mm handgun loaded with ammo, and a 2013 Honda CRV.

Vazquez who is a convicted felon was charged with:

Operation Oof drug factory

Possession with intent to sell

Possession of a pistol/revolver by a felon

Stealing firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

