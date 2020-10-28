Suspect On Loose After Armed Robbery At Bank In Fairfield County

A suspect is at large after an armed robbery at a bank in Fairfield County.

Just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, the New Canaan Police were contacted via 911 from employees inside of People’s Bank located at 95 Main Street that an armed robbery had just occurred inside of the bank.

Responding officers upon arriving did not make contact with the two armed suspects.

It appears from video surveillance that the two suspects fled in a early to mid- 2000s red two-door Chevrolet Monte Carlo, missing a right front hubcap, New Canaan Police said.

The two suspects were both wearing masks as well as a hat and hoodie type sweatshirt, according to police.

A handgun was displayed during this robbery and nearly $9,000 in cash was taken, said police.

No employees were injured during this robbery.

The New Canaan Police Investigative Section, along with multiple local and Federal agencies, are investigating this robbery.

Additional information will be released on Thursday, Oct. 29, New Canaan Police said.

