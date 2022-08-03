Suspect Nabbed For Fleeing Scene Of Fatal Crash In Fairfield, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a deadly crash that left a 26-year-old city man dead.

The crash took place in the Town of Fairfield around 7:18 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 on Kings Highway East.

Police received several 911 calls to report a crash involving a motorcycle on Kings Highway East near Jennings Road, said Lt. Michael Paris, of the Fairfield Police.

It was reported by witnesses at the scene that the motorcyclist was unconscious and the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene, Paris said.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling west on Kings Highway East when an unknown vehicle began to turn east onto Jennings Road directly into the path of the motorcyclist and a collision occurred, Paris added.

The vehicle involved, which was described as a dark-colored Honda Pilot, immediately fled the scene, Paris said.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old Fairfield resident, whose identity will be withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Following a thorough and quick investigation by the Fairfield Police Crash Investigation Unit, a suspect vehicle was quickly obtained.

Working in collaboration with the detective unit, a suspect was identified and placed under arrest leaving his home in Bridgeport, Paris said.

Fairfield Police located the striking vehicle parked at a home on Grace Street in Fairfield.

The suspect is identified as Jairo Guadalupe Lopez-Bonilla, 39, of Bridgeport.

Lopez-Bonilla was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility for causing death.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

"The Fairfield Police extend their deepest sympathy to the family of the deceased motorcyclist and thank all witnesses involved for their cooperation in this investigation," Paris said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

