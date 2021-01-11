Suspect In Foxwoods Shooting Arrested By US Marshals, Police Say

A man wanted in connection to a shooting at a Connecticut casino has been apprehended by police and US Marshals.

On Thursday, Jan. 7, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, as well as members of the police department in Worcester, Massachusetts, arrested Barry Jump, age 29, of Worcester, , in connection with a shooting, about an hour’s drive away, at Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut, police said.

Law enforcement did not specify the event that led to Jumpp’s arrest, but on Saturday, Dec. 19, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police said they were investigating an incident involving a firearm near the Cedar Hotel concourse, according to News8. No injuries were reported. No other news about firearms at the casino has come forward recently.

On the day Jumpp was arrested, police and the Marshal's task force were searching for Jumpp in the area of Purchase Street. A warrant had been issued for Jumpp’s arrest over the Foxwoods incident, police said.

A member of the Marshal's task force spotted Jumpp in a vehicle that had pulled into the parking lot of a Burncoat Street business. While the driver was inside the store, law enforcement arrested Jumpp.

Jumpp was in the front seat of the parked vehicle and allegedly had a loaded, stolen handgun on him, police said.

When police went inside the store to find the driver, Gregucci Poitevnien, 27, of Worcester, allegedly removed a firearm from his waistband and attempted to hide it in the store, police said.

Both Jumpp and Poitevnien were arrested and neither had a license to carry a firearm, police said. Both firearms were allegedly stolen.

Jumpp was charged with being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant, carrying a firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property over $1,200, police said.

Poitevnien was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, improper storage of a firearm, and receiving stolen property under $1,200, police said.

