Suspect At Large After Man Shot While Standing On In Front Of CT Home

Kathy Reakes
Police in Ansonia are asking for information regarding the shooting of a man standing on a sidewalk.
Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help after a man was shot once in the lower body while standing on a sidewalk in from of a home.

The incident took around 1:10 a.m., on Saturday, March 6, on Lester Street in Ansonia, said Lieutenant Patrick Lynch.

According to Lynch, responding officers found a 26-year-old Ansonia man, on the sidewalk, shot once in the lower body. 

The man told officers he was standing on the side of the road a dark-colored car drove down Lester Street, shot him, and then fled the area. 

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. 

Evidence was recovered at the scene and the patrol division and detective bureau continue to investigate.

The department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885.

