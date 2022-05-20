Stop & Shop Reveals Newly Remodeled Shelton Store At Grand Reopening

A Stop & Shop location is celebrating its grand reopening in Fairfield County with a fresh new look to go along with the grocer’s produce.

Stop & Shop unveiled its recently remodeled store in Shelton, located on Bridgeport Avenue, with refreshed produce, seafood departments, more freshly prepared food, curbside pickup, and self-checkout options.

According to store officials, the facelift is “centered around delivering fresh, healthy, and convenient options to make grocery shopping easier for local customers.”

The new store includes a newly expanded produce section with a wider variety of local and organic choices, as well as the addition of easy meals and quick, grab-and-go meal options, including fresh sushi and flatbread pizzas made fresh in-store each day.

Officials highlighted several new features of the remodeled Shelton Stop & Shop, including:

Stop & Shop Pickup - orders placed online and be picked up at the store from the comfort of your own car while a store associate delivers your order right to your trunk;

An enhanced bakery department with "a wide variety of cakes and sweets to make every occasion special;"

Improved additional to the deli department;

Additional grab-and-go options;

An expanded produce assortment offering more ways to eat healthy;

Updated seafood department with more offerings;

Flatbread pizza counter for easy pizzas on the go;

Self-checkout added for customers convenience.

To celebrate the remodel, customers who visit the new Shelton store can enjoy free giveaways, product samples, or a slice of celebratory cake while shopping between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22.

“We look forward to offering Shelton community members an overall healthier shopping experience with more variety,” Rob Moriarty, the store manager of the Shelton Stop & Shop said.

“We hope that our easy meal solutions like our flatbread pizza, along with our pickup service, will help local families welcome summer celebrations and barbecue season.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.