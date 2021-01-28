Silver Alert Issued For Connecticut Teen

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Connecticut teen who has not been seen in more than a week.

On Wednesday, Waterbury Police issued an alert for Linda Howard, 16, of Waterbury, said Lt. David Silverio.

Howard's mother said the teen left home around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, and has not returned, Silverio said.

The teen has been in contact several times with an older sibling since leaving home, he added.

She is likely with Ai’shira R. Bennett, 15, who also left her Waterbury home on Jan. 21. Howard is believed to be in New York City.

Howard is described as being 5-foot-2, 100 pounds, with black, braided hair. Her nose is pierced in both nostrils.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police at 203-574-6956.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.