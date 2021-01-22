Shotgun Stolen From Unlocked Vehicle In Fairfield County

Police in one Fairfield County town are concerned after a shotgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle, just a month after four firearms were stolen from another vehicle.

The shotgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle during the early morning hours of Jan. 12, on Wydendown Road, in New Canaan, said Lt. Jason Ferraro.

The four firearms were stolen in December from a vehicle on Michigan Road, New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski said during a Police Commission meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

“That is a tremendous concern, safety issue for me,” Krolikowski said during the meeting.

The chief said he was reaching out to state legislators to change the state law regarding the way firearms are stored.

"Right now it applies only to pistols and revolvers in vehicles," he said. "It doesn’t apply to rifles and shotguns. So I am hopeful that they will take that up as a safety issue.”

Last year, New Canann saw an increase in the number of larcenies from vehicles increase by 50 percent from 32 to 48 percent, the chief said.

In addition, stolen vehicles increased from 10 to 27 last year, he said.

Ferraro said the case regarding the shotgun is under investigation and could not release additional details.

