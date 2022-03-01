Serial Graffiti Offender Arrested In CT

A serial graffiti artist who has targeted restaurants, overpasses, homes, basketball courts, and other popular spots in Connecticut has been arrested and charged following a lengthy investigation, police announced.

In New Haven County, the Naugatuck Police Department launched an investigation in November 2021, after receiving dozens of graffiti complaints throughout several areas of the town.

As of Monday, Feb. 28, police said that they were aware of at least 45 tags of similar designs that have been located in Naugatuck, including those at:

Dutchess Restaurant;

Several areas of the Route 8 overpasses;

Basketball courts at Linden Park;

Water tower of Maple Hill Road;

Naugatuck Event Center;

Naugatuck Transfer Station;

Veoila Water Station;

Bushka Lumber.

According to police, the investigation by officers in Naugatuck led them to identify local resident Christian Manouse, age 25, of Rough Wing Road, as a suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The warrant was executed on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and on Feb. 28, investigators announced that Manouse was charged with:

Fifty-eight counts of third-degree criminal mischief;

Eight counts of damage to railroad property;

Two counts of second-degree criminal mischief;

Two counts of criminal trespass;

Two counts of trespass of railroad property;

Third-degree burglary.

Manouse appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 22 and is scheduled to return at a later date.

“The Naugatuck Police Department would like to recognize the good police work and lengthy ongoing investigation completed by Officer Fortin, the department posted on social media. “We take graffiti and quality of life crimes seriously because they can have a huge negative impact on the members in our community and their way of life.

“Graffiti, tagging and other actions that deteriorate the appearance of our community will not be tolerated,” officials continued. “Let’s keep the Borough beautiful for all those who live, work and visit.”

