Religious Artifacts Saved During Fire At Church In Bridgeport

Firefighters were able to save religious artifacts during a fire at an area church.
Firefighters were able to save religious artifacts during a fire at an area church. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Firefighters were able to save religious artifacts for parishioners during a fire at a Fairfield County church.

The fire, at the Greater St. John Fire-Baptized Holiness Church, at 804 Fairfield Ave., in Bridgeport, was reported around 11:20 p.m., Thursday, said Scott Appleby, director of the city's Office of Emergency Management.

 Arriving firefighters found a working fire, but were able to extinguish without any injuries, Appleby said.

During the fire, Appleby said firefighters were able to save religious artifacts found on the first floor. 

The extent of damage to the church was not reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

