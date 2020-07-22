Redding Man Posted Photos Holding AK-47, Threatened To Shoot Cops, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is facing multiple charges after posing with an assault rifle and making threats to law enforcement.

Redding resident Greg McGuiness, 37, was arrested last week after he posted photos holding an AK-47 and making comments about shooting police officers, investigators said.

The photos were sent through instant messages to a friend, who reported them to police out of concern.

McGuiness has been charged with:

Possession of an illegal firearm;

Criminal weapon possession;

Negligent storage of a firearm;

Reckless endangerment;

Illegal possession of an assault rifle;

Threatening;

Breach of peace;

Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine.

McGuiness was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, July 31 at state Superior Court in Danbury.

