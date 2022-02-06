Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Search For Man, Woman Accused Of Stealing SUV Left Running In CT Store Parking Lot

Nicole Valinote
Police are searching for a man and woman accused of stealing an SUV that was left running in a Connecticut store parking lot.
A silver Honda CRV was stolen from a Home Depot parking lot in Hartford County at about 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, according to the Glastonbury Police Department.

The owner took the key with them in the store but left the Honda running, police said.

"The pictured couple below was observed walking around the parking lot looking into cars when they found the running CRV and simply got inside and drove off," police said.

Authorities added that some vehicles can be driven unlimited distances without the key fob if the engine is running.

Police said people should always turn their vehicle off and lock it when leaving it unattended.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspects or case to call Officer Ingham at 860-633-8301.

