Police Investigating Two Pizza Parlor Robberies In Fairfield County

Bridgeport Police are investigating the armed robbery of two pizza parlors. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

Police are investigating the armed robbery of two area pizza restaurants.

Both occurred in Bridgeport.

The first robbery took place around 8:24 p.m., Tuesday at a pizza parlor in the 2100 block of Boston Avenue, in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

"The suspects reportedly displayed a knife and a firearm," Appleby said.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction, he added.

Shortly after in the 500th block of Success Avenue another pizza parlor was also robbed by suspects matching a similar description, Appleby said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS.

 Calls are kept anonymous.

