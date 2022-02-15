Police Investigating Two Home Burglaries, Car Theft In Fairfield County Town

An investigation is underway after two homes were burglarized and a car was stolen in a Fairfield County town.

The New Canaan Police Department reported that the two homes were burglarized on Oenoke Ridge.

The first burglary was reported at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, when a housekeeper arrived and saw a window was smashed in the back of the home, police said.

The second burglary was reported at about 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, when the homeowner returned and also found a smashed window at the back of the house, authorities said.

Police said the home alarm systems of both homes were not activated.

Authorities said the bedroom drawers and closets of both homes were rummaged through.

New Canaan Police also said a resident on Gower Road reported at about 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, that a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover was stolen from the driveway of the residence.

The owner said the car was locked and the keys were not inside.

Police asked anyone with information about any of the incidents to call investigators at 203-594-3522.

