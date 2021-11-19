Police In Fairfield County Town Alert Residents After Recent Mail Theft Reports

Police in a Fairfield County town have issued an alert after a number of residents reported that their outgoing mail was stolen and checks were cashed.

The Darien Police Department reported on Thursday, Nov. 18, that some residents have also reported that their stolen checks were altered to larger amounts, and money was withdrawn from their bank accounts.

The department recommended that residents who need to pay a bill or send someone a check drop the mail off directly in the post office, or pay the bill online.

Police also recommend that residents regularly check their bank statements.

The department also recommended people keep the following tips in mind:

Use the blue USPS boxes for outgoing letters, or go directly into the post office.

Remember to cancel mail delivery during vacations and out-of-town trips.

Use online billing methods to take care of financial matters.

The Darien Police Department is working with the US Postal Inspectors to investigate the recent incidents.

Darien Police said residents who have had their mail stolen can contact the department at 203-662-5300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.