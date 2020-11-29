Police Department In Fairfield County Makes Much-Awaited Move To New Headquarters

The Newtown Police Department has finally moved into their new headquarters, a move that's been planned for some 30 years.

The new building, located in the old Tauton Press building, was started on Nov. 18, 2019, just a year from the move-in date.

The new 25,000-square-foot building cost $15 million and came in under budget. The building is almost three times the size of the older one, making it easier for officers to do their jobs.

It features a larger, modern communications and dispatch center as well as a gym and locker room for officers.

Newtown Police Chief James Viadero told News 12, the town's new police headquarters is a huge upgrade from the small space the force was in down the street since the late '70s.

