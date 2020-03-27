Police: CT State Trooper Charged With Assault After Girlfriend Says She Didn't Want To Have Sex

A Connecticut State trooper has been arrested for alleged domestic violence while visiting a girlfriend in Rhode Island and an argument over sex led to a fight, police said.

Trooper Marwing Pena, 30, was arrested and charged with simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct on Thursday, March 26, by the Pawtucket Police.

Pena, who has worked with the state police since Oct. 2018, is assigned to Troop D in Danielson, Connecticut State Police said.

Pawtucket Police said Pena was arrested after the officers responded to a call from his girlfriend around 3:20 a.m., who told police the incident began when she said she didn't want to continue having sex with him while they were in the course of having sex.

The girlfriend told officers that when she told him she didn't want to have sex, he allegedly began pushing and shoving her.

He then allegedly grabbed the couple's two children, age 1 and 6 months old, and after a brief struggle over the children, he went upstairs to give them to his girlfriend's mother, the report said.

According to the report, Pena told responding officers that at no time did the argument become violent or physical, but did admit, he "may have shoved her in the process of getting the children."

He also said that his girlfriend behaves "irrationally," when she drinks.

The girlfriend'ss mother, said she did not see or hear a fight/disturbance and didn't believe Pena struck her daughter, the report said.

The two have been dating "on and off" for about six years and the girlfriend had recently moved back to Rhode Island where Pena visits her, and the children, during time off, the report said.

When officers told the girlfriend that Pena was going to be arrested, she attempted to change her story, but officers found that although she did not have any marks or signs of a struggle, Pena was the aggressor in the situation and was arrested.

During an arraignment, Pena pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. He was also given permission to return to Connecticut.

Connecticut State police said that as a result of the arrest, a supervisor has seized Pena's department firearms, badge, identification, and police cruiser.

In addition, Pena’s police powers have been suspended and an internal affairs investigation is underway.

His next court day is scheduled for May 20.

