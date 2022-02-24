Police Ask Public For Help Locating Missing CT Man

Police in Connecticut have asked the public for help locating a missing 62-year-old man.

Sacir Kadri left his home at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and has not been seen since, according an alert from the Bristol Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Police said Kadri drove away from the residence in a tan 2005 Mercedes Benz model ML350.

He is described as being 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds, with dark hair, authorities reported.

Kadri may be wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans, police said.

Authorities asked anyone who has seen Kadri or the car he was driving to call Bristol Police at 860-584-3011 or call Detective Lavallee at 860-314-4568.

