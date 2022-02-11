Police Ask Public For Help Locating Missing CT Man

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 24-year-old man from Connecticut.

According to the Naugatuck Police Department in New Haven County, Donte Lodge was last seen walking out of his Naugatuck home on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 10.

His family is concerned for his well-being, police said.

Police added that Lodge may be in the Boston area.

Lodge is described as being 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and glasses.

Police said Lodge was last seen wearing a gray beanie, black/gray hooded jacket, and black sneakers.

Authorities asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or the department's confidential tipline at 203-720-1010.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.