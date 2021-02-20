Parole Jumper Nabbed With Assault Rifle, Semi-Automatic Pistol, Police Say

A Connecticut man wanted for parole jumping was found with an assault rifle and semi-automatic pistol when nabbed in an area hotel.

Tijun Mims, age 26, of Hamden, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 18, for an incident that took place at the Red Roof Inn in Milford on Thursday, Feb. 4, said the Milford Police.

While being arrested on Feb. 4 for the Department of Corrections for being a parole jumper, Mims was found to be in possession of an assault rifle, a semi-automatic pistol, and four high-capacity magazines, police said.

Milford Police detectives obtained a search warrant to seize the firearms and an arrest warrant for Mims.

The arrest warrant was served on Feb. 18 while Mims was in custody at New Haven Correctional Center.

Mims was charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Possession of an assault weapon

Four counts of possession of a high-capacity magazine

Mims was held on a $150,000 bond in the custody of CT DOC until his arraignment.

