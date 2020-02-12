One Wounded In Norwalk During Shots Fired Incident

Norwalk police are investigating a shooting in which one person received a minor gunshot wound.

The incident took place around 11:45 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1 on Suncrest Road in Norwalk, said Lt. Jared Zwickler.

Arriving officers found one victim with a minor gunshot wound. Detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

The case remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau and anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Sura at 203-854-3011.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.