One Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash At Busy Bridgeport Intersection

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and car at a busy intersection in the area.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday, June 26 in Bridgeport at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Pembroke Street and involved a 2011 blue and white Suzuki GSXR600 motorcycle and a 2019 gray Nissan Altima.

The motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Boston Avenue in the left lane, approaching its intersection with Pembroke Street, when the crash occurred, said Capt. K. M. Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police Department

The Nissan Altima, also traveling eastbound on Boston Avenue in the right lane, attempted to turn left (northbound) onto Pembroke Street from the right lane, Gilleran said.

This blocked the travel of the motorcyclist, causing the motorcycle to make contact with the driver’s side of the Nissan Altima, according to Gilleran.

The motorcyclist fell in the roadway, coming to a stop next to the motorcycle located at the northwest corner of the intersection, said Gilleran. The Nissan Altima continued several yards north on Pembroke Street and came to a stop.

The operator of the Suzuki motorcycle was a 26-year-old man from Shelton who was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and later died from his injuries, Gilleran said.

The operator of the Nissan Altima is a 31-year-old woman from Stratford who was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and is being treated for minor injuries, Gilleran said.

Bridgeport Patrol Officers and Bridgeport Firefighters responded. The Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction is conducting a further investigation. It is being assisted by the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit.

The identification of the victim is being held until notifications are made to family and next of kin.

The scene at Boston Avenue and Pembroke Street was closed until 1:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27.

Anyone with additional information related to the crash is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department's Traffic Division (Officer John Perry) at 203-576-7640.

