One Critically Injured After Two-Vehicle Crash At Busy Intersection In Stamford

One person was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash overnight at a busy intersection in Fairfield County.

It happened at about 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16 in Stamford at the intersection of North State Street and Canal Street.

A 2017 Jaguar being driven by a 23-year-old Norwalk resident was traveling eastbound on North State Street through the intersection of Canal Street when it collided with a 2012 Ford Escape that was being driven by a 22-year-old Wilton resident, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth of the Stamford Police Department.

The force of the impact caused both vehicles to be re-directed to the northwest corner of the intersection, where they came to final rest, according to police.

Both vehicles suffered very heavy damage.

The occupants of the Ford Escape had to be extricated from the vehicle by Stamford Fire Rescue.

The passenger of the Ford Escape suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition at Stamford Hospital.

The operator suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He is also being treated at Stamford Hospital.

The occupants of the Jaguar were transported to Stamford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed and the incident is remains under investigation, according to police.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is requesting that anyone with any information regarding this collision please call (203) 977-4712.

The collision is being investigated by Ofc Lindsey Yanicky and Ofc. Sean Grabowski.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.