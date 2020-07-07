NY Couple Accused Of Attacking Connecticut Hotel Clerk, Yelling Racial Slurs

A Long Island couple is facing charges for an alleged racially-charged assault in Connecticut last month.

Police have released the names of two people accused of attacking an African American employee at the Quality Inn in Mystic, Connecticut after issuing warrants for their arrests last week.

Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay, who do not have primary addresses but are known to reside primarily in Nassau County, are being sought by police investigators following the incident on Friday, June 26.

It is alleged that after complaining of not having hot water in their room, the couple’s victim, 59-year-old Chrystal Caldwell, who was working at the hotel, offered to have the problem fixed or to switch their room.

Instead, police said that Sarner got angry and called her offensive names, before the altercation became physical.

All three were transported to an area hospital for treatment after complaining of injuries. Due to COVID-19 policies, the officers were unable to remain by Orbay and Sarner, who police said were able to slip away before taking a Lyft ride back to their hotel and fleeing in their car before police were able to speak with them.

An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday, July 1.

Sarner is wanted for second-degree assault, while Orbay is wanted for third-degree assault.

"Authorities in New York are actively checking known addresses and associates of both suspects in an attempt to locate them," Stonington police and the victim's attorney said in a statement.

"On behalf of the victim and her family, the Law Office of John Strafaci, Esq., as well as the Stonington Police are asking any person with any information as to the whereabouts of either suspect to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Stonington Police Department."

"Since the incident, police and hospital management have discussed and resolved protocols related to the COVID pandemic," Stonington police said in a press release last week.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and potential new charges are pending as police seek charges related to bigotry and bias. Anyone with information regarding Sarner or Orbay has been asked to contact the Stonington Police Department by calling (860) 599-4411.

