Norwalk Officers Arrested After Being Caught In Hotel Room While On Duty, Police Say

Two Norwalk police officers have been arrested for an incident last year in which they were caught in a hotel room while on duty.

Officers Michael Dimeglio, an 8-year member of the department, and Sara Laudano, a 5-year employee, surrendered themselves at Norwalk Police Headquarters on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and were served with arrest warrants stemming from an incident that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 10, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

According to the police department, on Oct. 10, both officers were working in the Patrol Division. At about 12:47 a.m., Norwalk Police Dispatch could not reach Laudano on the police radio nor could they reach her on her cell phone.

The department's automatic vehicle locating system was checked and her vehicle was located on the map in the area of 426 Main Ave., said Gulino.

An officer was dispatched to the location and found her vehicle in the parking lot of the EVEN Hotel Norwalk. Supervisors responded to the hotel and noticed her marked patrol vehicle parked in the lot along with the marked patrol vehicle of Dimeglio, police said.

EVEN Hotel Norwalk on Main Avenue. Google Maps street view

Hotel management told police the officers were in a room at the hotel. The supervisors proceeded to the room and located both officers, Gulino said.

"The officers were not in a condition to respond to calls for service," she added.

Deputy Chief James Walsh responded and Chief Thomas Kulhawik was contacted. Both officers were immediately relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave, Gulino said.

An initial inquiry into the circumstances of what had occurred was conducted by Walsh and Deputy Chief Susan Zecca.

Kulhawik contacted State’s Attorney Paul Ferencek. After consulting with Ferencek, a determination was made that the conduct exhibited was beyond departmental policy violations and a criminal investigation into the incident was opened, Gulino said.

Following a comprehensive investigation by the department, arrest warrants were obtained for both officers.

The department did not reveal any information about the two officers’ actions before they were found.

Kulhawik said he was "appalled" by the behavior of the officers.

"We have a high expectation for our officers," he said. "We demand this, as does our community who places a great deal of trust in them." I

The department said they would have no further comment until the internal investigation and disciplinary process are complete.

Laudano, age 31, was charged with:

Larceny

Reckless endangerment

Risk of injury to a child

She is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Dimeglio, age 38, was charged with larceny and reckless endangerment.

He is also being held on a $75,000 bond.

Both are set to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

