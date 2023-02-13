New Canaan Car Crash Leads To Intoxicated Man's Arrest, Police Say

An intoxicated driver who was unable to drive on the right side of the road crashed his car and was arrested, officials say.

In Fairfield County, police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Old Stamford Road in New Canaan around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old New Haven County resident Elijah Maurice Franceschini, of Ansonia, who displayed signs of impairment.

Franceschini was arrested on the following charges:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Failure to drive upon right

Franceschini posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

