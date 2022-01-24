Mercedes SUV Stolen From Fairfield County Driveway, Police Say

A Mercedes SUV was stolen in Fairfield County and later recovered in Westchester County after it was left unlocked with a key fob inside, police said.

Officers from the New Canaan Police Department were dispatched to a Brinkerhoff Avenue residence at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, where there was a report of a stolen 2021 Mercedes G-Wagon.

Police said that the SUV was last seen parked in the owner’s driveway the night before, where it was left unlocked with a key fob inside. In addition, investigators noted that a key fob belonging to a second vehicle owned by the resident was inside the stolen Mercedes.

According to police, the owner was able to access the vehicle’s real-time GPS system and tracked the vehicle to Scarsdale in Westchester County, where it was located by police officers in the village.

Additionally, the G-Wagon’s key fob was tracked to an address in White Plains, though officers searched the property and spoke to the residents, but they were unable to locate it.

“Please remember to always lock your vehicles and take the keys with you,” New Canaan police investigators stated. “Secure valuables … Never leave valuables in your vehicle. Often, identity theft occurs when drivers’ licenses and credit cards are stolen.”

