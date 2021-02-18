Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man, Woman Nabbed For Assaulting Cop, Fleeing Traffic Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A man and a woman wanted for allegedly assaulting an officer were nabbed following a pursuit.
Lehman Blackmon, age 43, of New Haven, and Taneesha Barnes, age 37, of Waterbury, were arrested on Saturday, Feb. 13 by Milford Police when an officer spotted a vehicle that was wanted for assaulting a New Haven Police officer earlier in the evening.

According to Milford Police, when their officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver engaged officers in a pursuit that ended on I-95 at Exit 39A. 

Blackmon and Baranes fled the vehicle on foot and were later found and identified. The vehicle was determined to be a stolen vehicle, police said.

Found in the vehicle were a scale and two white paper folds containing cocaine/fentanyl, police added.

Blackmon was charged with:

  • Engaging police in pursuit
  • Reckless driving
  • Two counts interfering with an officer 
  • Two counts breach of peace 
  • Possession of narcotics
  • Conspiracy to commit possession of narcotics
  • robbery 3rd
  • Three counts of larceny 

He was released on a promise to appear to Waterford Police for outstanding warrants. 

In addition to the charges above, Blackmon was also charged with two other active arrest warrants for Milford Police.

He is accused of stealing about $2,000 in Nike merchandise from Macy’s, in March 2020, and $1,200 worth of golf drivers from Dick’s Sporting Goods, in June.

Barnes was charged with:

  • Interfering with an officer
  • Breach of peace 
  • Possession of narcotics
  • Conspiracy to commit possession of narcotics

She was released on a promise to appear ticket. 

